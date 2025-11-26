DA Davidson Maintains DICK'S Sporting Goods (DKS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 26, 2025, DA Davidson maintained coverage of DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.50% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for DICK'S Sporting Goods is $247.05/share. The forecasts range from a low of $171.01 to a high of $312.90. The average price target represents an increase of 19.50% from its latest reported closing price of $206.73 / share.

The projected annual revenue for DICK'S Sporting Goods is 12,870MM, a decrease of 13.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.41, a decrease of 6.53% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,369 funds or institutions reporting positions in DICK'S Sporting Goods. This is an decrease of 44 owner(s) or 3.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DKS is 0.25%, an increase of 2.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.82% to 72,116K shares. The put/call ratio of DKS is 0.92, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,607K shares representing 11.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,593K shares , representing an increase of 45.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DKS by 71.81% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 3,546K shares representing 6.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 515K shares , representing an increase of 85.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DKS by 87.39% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,840K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,888K shares , representing a decrease of 2.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DKS by 9.84% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,725K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,740K shares , representing a decrease of 0.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DKS by 13.20% over the last quarter.

VWNDX - Vanguard Windsor Fund Investor Shares holds 1,379K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,207K shares , representing an increase of 12.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DKS by 23.22% over the last quarter.

