DA Davidson Maintains CVB Financial (CVBF) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, DA Davidson maintained coverage of CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 54.50% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for CVB Financial is $24.91. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $30.98. The average price target represents an increase of 54.50% from its latest reported closing price of $16.12.

The projected annual revenue for CVB Financial is $587MM, an increase of 8.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.03.

CVB Financial Declares $0.20 Dividend

On March 22, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 5, 2023 will receive the payment on April 19, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

At the current share price of $16.12 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.96%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.27%, the lowest has been 2.28%, and the highest has been 4.95%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.52 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 3.24 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.47. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.11%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing a decrease of 6.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVBF by 9.13% over the last quarter.

FALCX - Strategic Advisers Large Cap Fund holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

EAPDX - Parametric Dividend Income Fund Investor Class holds 22K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing an increase of 10.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVBF by 6.34% over the last quarter.

DTD - WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund N holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing a decrease of 57.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVBF by 32.25% over the last quarter.

WFIVX - Wilshire 5000 Index Fund Investment Class holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 23.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVBF by 28.35% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 556 funds or institutions reporting positions in CVB Financial. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 5.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CVBF is 0.22%, a decrease of 8.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.88% to 122,452K shares. The put/call ratio of CVBF is 7.09, indicating a bearish outlook.

CVB Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CVB Financial Corp. (“CVBF”) is the holding company for Citizens Business Bank. CVBF is one of the 10 largest bank holding companies headquartered in California with over $13 billion in total assets. Citizens Business Bank is consistently recognized as one of the top performing banks in the nation and offers a wide array of banking, lending and investing services through 57 banking centers and 3 trust office locations serving the Inland Empire, Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, Ventura County, Santa Barbara County, and the Central Valley area of California.

