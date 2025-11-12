DA Davidson Maintains CRH (CRH) Neutral Recommendation

Stocks
Fintel reports that on November 12, 2025, DA Davidson maintained coverage of CRH (NYSE:CRH) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.70% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for CRH is $130.34/share. The forecasts range from a low of $88.38 to a high of $159.60. The average price target represents an increase of 15.70% from its latest reported closing price of $112.65 / share.

The projected annual revenue for CRH is 34,531MM, a decrease of 6.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.70.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,612 funds or institutions reporting positions in CRH. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 0.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRH is 0.64%, an increase of 4.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.16% to 616,828K shares. CRH / CRH plc Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of CRH is 0.85, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,722K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,366K shares , representing an increase of 1.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRH by 5.34% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 15,176K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,538K shares , representing a decrease of 8.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRH by 11.65% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,912K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,550K shares , representing an increase of 2.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRH by 2.41% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 12,361K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,803K shares , representing a decrease of 3.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRH by 81.58% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 10,980K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

