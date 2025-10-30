DA Davidson Maintains Crane (CR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2025, DA Davidson maintained coverage of Crane (NYSE:CR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.69% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Crane is $216.04/share. The forecasts range from a low of $171.14 to a high of $241.50. The average price target represents an increase of 12.69% from its latest reported closing price of $191.71 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Crane is 3,668MM, an increase of 61.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.43.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 943 funds or institutions reporting positions in Crane. This is an increase of 54 owner(s) or 6.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CR is 0.27%, an increase of 4.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.25% to 57,412K shares. The put/call ratio of CR is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 2,923K shares representing 5.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,972K shares , representing a decrease of 1.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CR by 9.38% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,330K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,455K shares , representing a decrease of 5.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CR by 2.90% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,592K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,586K shares , representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CR by 17.29% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,567K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,532K shares , representing an increase of 2.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CR by 13.14% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 1,400K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,395K shares , representing an increase of 0.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CR by 9.00% over the last quarter.

