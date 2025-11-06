DA Davidson Maintains CPI Card Group (PMTS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 5, 2025, DA Davidson maintained coverage of CPI Card Group (NasdaqGM:PMTS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 144.14% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for CPI Card Group is $34.68/share. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 144.14% from its latest reported closing price of $14.20 / share.

The projected annual revenue for CPI Card Group is 586MM, an increase of 13.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 198 funds or institutions reporting positions in CPI Card Group. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 1.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PMTS is 0.24%, an increase of 1.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.54% to 4,209K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vector Capital Management holds 387K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 359K shares , representing an increase of 7.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PMTS by 1.22% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 358K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 229K shares , representing an increase of 36.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PMTS by 19.23% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 262K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 242K shares , representing an increase of 7.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PMTS by 84.78% over the last quarter.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners holds 224K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 140K shares , representing an increase of 37.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PMTS by 17.50% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 188K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 186K shares , representing an increase of 1.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PMTS by 26.43% over the last quarter.

