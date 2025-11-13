DA Davidson Maintains Commvault Systems (CVLT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2025, DA Davidson maintained coverage of Commvault Systems (NasdaqGS:CVLT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 68.94% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Commvault Systems is $213.63/share. The forecasts range from a low of $178.57 to a high of $241.50. The average price target represents an increase of 68.94% from its latest reported closing price of $126.45 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Commvault Systems is 939MM, a decrease of 14.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,008 funds or institutions reporting positions in Commvault Systems. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 0.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CVLT is 0.31%, an increase of 7.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.29% to 59,107K shares. The put/call ratio of CVLT is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 1,509K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,700K shares , representing a decrease of 12.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVLT by 22.60% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,437K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,435K shares , representing an increase of 0.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVLT by 4.37% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,429K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,622K shares , representing a decrease of 13.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVLT by 5.32% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,414K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,381K shares , representing an increase of 2.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVLT by 0.95% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,357K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,337K shares , representing an increase of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVLT by 46.88% over the last quarter.

