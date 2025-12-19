DA Davidson Maintains Community West Bancshares (CWBC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 19, 2025, DA Davidson maintained coverage of Community West Bancshares (NasdaqCM:CWBC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.01% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Community West Bancshares is $24.82/share. The forecasts range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 8.01% from its latest reported closing price of $22.98 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Community West Bancshares is 142MM, an increase of 2.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 252 funds or institutions reporting positions in Community West Bancshares. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CWBC is 0.08%, an increase of 6.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.88% to 11,902K shares. The put/call ratio of CWBC is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fourthstone holds 1,463K shares representing 7.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,574K shares , representing a decrease of 7.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWBC by 9.25% over the last quarter.

Private Management Group holds 546K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 549K shares , representing a decrease of 0.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWBC by 4.37% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 545K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 535K shares , representing an increase of 1.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWBC by 4.03% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 448K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 489K shares , representing a decrease of 9.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWBC by 2.35% over the last quarter.

PL Capital Advisors holds 426K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

