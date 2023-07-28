DA Davidson Maintains Comfort Systems USA (FIX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 28, 2023, DA Davidson maintained coverage of Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) with a Buy recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.86% Downside
As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Comfort Systems USA is 168.81. The forecasts range from a low of 161.60 to a high of $183.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.86% from its latest reported closing price of 173.78.
See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.
The projected annual revenue for Comfort Systems USA is 4,449MM, a decrease of 5.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.22.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 774 funds or institutions reporting positions in Comfort Systems USA. This is an increase of 62 owner(s) or 8.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FIX is 0.34%, an increase of 23.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 43,032K shares. The put/call ratio of FIX is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,605K shares representing 7.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,650K shares, representing a decrease of 1.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIX by 21.16% over the last quarter.
SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,533K shares representing 7.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,276K shares, representing an increase of 10.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIX by 31.86% over the last quarter.
Capital World Investors holds 2,198K shares representing 6.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,033K shares, representing an increase of 7.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIX by 32.99% over the last quarter.
VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,106K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,086K shares, representing an increase of 1.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIX by 19.32% over the last quarter.
NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 935K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 921K shares, representing an increase of 1.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIX by 23.57% over the last quarter.
Comfort Systems USA Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Comfort Systems USA® is a premier provider of business solutions addressing workplace comfort, with 139 locations in 114 cities around the nation.
Additional reading:
- COMFORT SYSTEMS USA REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2023 RESULTS
- COMFORT SYSTEMS USA INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND
- Quality People. Building Solutions. NYSE: FIX May 2, 2023
- COMFORT SYSTEMS USA REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2023 RESULTS
- COMFORT SYSTEMS USA INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.