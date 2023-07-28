News & Insights

DA Davidson Maintains Comfort Systems USA (FIX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 28, 2023, DA Davidson maintained coverage of Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.86% Downside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Comfort Systems USA is 168.81. The forecasts range from a low of 161.60 to a high of $183.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.86% from its latest reported closing price of 173.78.

The projected annual revenue for Comfort Systems USA is 4,449MM, a decrease of 5.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 774 funds or institutions reporting positions in Comfort Systems USA. This is an increase of 62 owner(s) or 8.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FIX is 0.34%, an increase of 23.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 43,032K shares. FIX / Comfort Systems USA, Inc. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of FIX is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FIX / Comfort Systems USA, Inc. Shares Held by Institutions

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,605K shares representing 7.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,650K shares, representing a decrease of 1.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIX by 21.16% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,533K shares representing 7.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,276K shares, representing an increase of 10.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIX by 31.86% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 2,198K shares representing 6.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,033K shares, representing an increase of 7.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIX by 32.99% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,106K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,086K shares, representing an increase of 1.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIX by 19.32% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 935K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 921K shares, representing an increase of 1.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIX by 23.57% over the last quarter.

Comfort Systems USA Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

Comfort Systems USA® is a premier provider of business solutions addressing workplace comfort, with 139 locations in 114 cities around the nation.

