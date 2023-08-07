DA Davidson Maintains Clorox (CLX) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2023, DA Davidson maintained coverage of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.76% Downside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Clorox is 156.20. The forecasts range from a low of 118.17 to a high of $194.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.76% from its latest reported closing price of 164.01.

The projected annual revenue for Clorox is 7,354MM, a decrease of 0.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1820 funds or institutions reporting positions in Clorox. This is an increase of 48 owner(s) or 2.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLX is 0.22%, an increase of 9.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.85% to 106,413K shares. The put/call ratio of CLX is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,821K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,748K shares, representing an increase of 1.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLX by 6.16% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 3,625K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,605K shares, representing an increase of 0.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLX by 8.82% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,885K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,869K shares, representing an increase of 0.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLX by 9.76% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,882K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,852K shares, representing an increase of 1.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLX by 5.67% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,725K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,624K shares, representing an increase of 3.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLX by 8.31% over the last quarter.

Clorox Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) is a leading multinational manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products with about 8,800 employees worldwide and fiscal year 2020 sales of $6.7 billion. Clorox markets some of the most trusted and recognized consumer brand names, including its namesake bleach and cleaning products; Pine-Sol® cleaners; Liquid-Plumr® clog removers; Poett® home care products; Fresh Step® cat litter; Glad® bags and wraps; Kingsford® charcoal; Hidden Valley® dressings and sauces; Brita® water-filtration products; Burt's Bees® natural personal care products; and RenewLife®, Rainbow Light®, Natural Vitality Calm™, NeoCell® and Stop Aging Now® vitamins, minerals and supplements. The company also markets industry-leading products and technologies for professional customers, including those sold under the CloroxPro™ and Clorox Healthcare® brand names. More than 80% of the company's sales are generated from brands that hold the No. 1 or No. 2 market share positions in their categories.

