DA Davidson Maintains Clearwater Analytics Holdings (CWAN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 10, 2025, DA Davidson maintained coverage of Clearwater Analytics Holdings (NYSE:CWAN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.96% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Clearwater Analytics Holdings is $29.25/share. The forecasts range from a low of $24.69 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 39.96% from its latest reported closing price of $20.90 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Clearwater Analytics Holdings is 489MM, a decrease of 23.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 767 funds or institutions reporting positions in Clearwater Analytics Holdings. This is an decrease of 79 owner(s) or 9.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CWAN is 0.37%, an increase of 10.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.55% to 364,684K shares. The put/call ratio of CWAN is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 17,794K shares representing 6.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,525K shares , representing an increase of 52.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWAN by 76.59% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 12,257K shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,671K shares , representing an increase of 78.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CWAN by 256.12% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 9,208K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,567K shares , representing a decrease of 3.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWAN by 18.72% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 8,576K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,813K shares , representing a decrease of 2.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWAN by 22.09% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,775K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,471K shares , representing an increase of 16.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWAN by 12.28% over the last quarter.

