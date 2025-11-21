DA Davidson Maintains Civista Bancshares (CIVB) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 21, 2025, DA Davidson maintained coverage of Civista Bancshares (NasdaqCM:CIVB) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.19% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Civista Bancshares is $25.16/share. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 17.19% from its latest reported closing price of $21.47 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Civista Bancshares is 187MM, an increase of 14.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.62.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 292 funds or institutions reporting positions in Civista Bancshares. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 2.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CIVB is 0.09%, an increase of 40.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 36.72% to 15,203K shares. The put/call ratio of CIVB is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,474K shares representing 7.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 124K shares , representing an increase of 91.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIVB by 42.44% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 592K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 450K shares , representing an increase of 24.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIVB by 5.85% over the last quarter.

Endeavour Capital Advisors holds 548K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 499K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 443K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 483K shares , representing a decrease of 9.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIVB by 9.78% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.