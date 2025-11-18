DA Davidson Maintains Cars.com (CARS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 18, 2025, DA Davidson maintained coverage of Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 52.60% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Cars.com is $17.12/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 52.60% from its latest reported closing price of $11.22 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Cars.com is 757MM, an increase of 5.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.69.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 477 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cars.com. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CARS is 0.06%, an increase of 4.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.33% to 73,329K shares. The put/call ratio of CARS is 2.46, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,446K shares representing 5.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,680K shares , representing a decrease of 6.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CARS by 2.37% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 3,019K shares representing 5.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,964K shares , representing an increase of 1.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CARS by 5.62% over the last quarter.

Hill Path Capital holds 2,481K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,013K shares , representing an increase of 18.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CARS by 21.08% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 2,140K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,389K shares , representing an increase of 35.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CARS by 36.47% over the last quarter.

Par Capital Management holds 2,059K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,200K shares , representing an increase of 41.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CARS by 59.06% over the last quarter.

