DA Davidson Maintains Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 3, 2025, DA Davidson maintained coverage of Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.25% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Builders FirstSource is $141.50/share. The forecasts range from a low of $110.50 to a high of $165.90. The average price target represents an increase of 25.25% from its latest reported closing price of $112.97 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Builders FirstSource is 19,250MM, an increase of 22.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.66.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,578 funds or institutions reporting positions in Builders FirstSource. This is an decrease of 31 owner(s) or 1.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLDR is 0.28%, an increase of 5.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.13% to 128,844K shares. The put/call ratio of BLDR is 0.93, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FAGAX - Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund holds 3,923K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,044K shares , representing a decrease of 3.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLDR by 26.24% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,387K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,588K shares , representing a decrease of 5.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLDR by 21.32% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,384K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,217K shares , representing an increase of 4.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLDR by 87.00% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,137K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,199K shares , representing a decrease of 1.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLDR by 18.63% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,882K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,955K shares , representing a decrease of 2.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLDR by 18.86% over the last quarter.

