DA Davidson Maintains Bridgewater Bancshares (BWB) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 22, 2025, DA Davidson maintained coverage of Bridgewater Bancshares (NasdaqCM:BWB) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.63% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Bridgewater Bancshares is $20.06/share. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 14.63% from its latest reported closing price of $17.50 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Bridgewater Bancshares is 182MM, an increase of 52.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 300 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bridgewater Bancshares. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 6.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BWB is 0.07%, an increase of 10.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.24% to 19,621K shares. The put/call ratio of BWB is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 2,382K shares representing 8.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,729K shares , representing a decrease of 14.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BWB by 0.52% over the last quarter.

AASMX - Thrivent Small Cap Stock Fund holds 1,707K shares representing 6.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,830K shares , representing a decrease of 7.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BWB by 14.48% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 660K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 599K shares , representing an increase of 9.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BWB by 12.69% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 528K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 559K shares , representing a decrease of 5.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BWB by 9.36% over the last quarter.

THRIVENT SERIES FUND INC - Thrivent Small Cap Stock Portfolio holds 496K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 601K shares , representing a decrease of 21.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BWB by 4.59% over the last quarter.

