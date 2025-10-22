DA Davidson Maintains BOK Financial (BOKF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 22, 2025, DA Davidson maintained coverage of BOK Financial (NasdaqGS:BOKF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.85% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for BOK Financial is $117.40/share. The forecasts range from a low of $111.10 to a high of $129.15. The average price target represents an increase of 11.85% from its latest reported closing price of $104.96 / share.

The projected annual revenue for BOK Financial is 2,212MM, an increase of 4.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.91.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 518 funds or institutions reporting positions in BOK Financial. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BOKF is 0.22%, an increase of 6.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.52% to 25,758K shares. The put/call ratio of BOKF is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

George Kaiser Family Foundation holds 3,362K shares representing 5.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ariel Investments holds 1,790K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,808K shares , representing a decrease of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOKF by 10.51% over the last quarter.

Cibc World Markets holds 1,106K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 720K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CIBC World Markets holds 654K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 817K shares , representing a decrease of 24.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOKF by 30.55% over the last quarter.

