DA Davidson Maintains Blue Bird (BLBD) Buy Recommendation

On April 4, 2023, DA Davidson maintained coverage of Blue Bird with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.22% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Blue Bird is $22.44. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 10.22% from its latest reported closing price of $20.36.

The projected annual revenue for Blue Bird is $1,020MM, an increase of 12.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.78.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 26K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares, representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLBD by 21.40% over the last quarter.

SA FUNDS INVESTMENT TRUST - SA U.S. Small Company Fund holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

RYRUX - Russell 2000 2x Strategy Fund A-Class Shares holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 2.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLBD by 57.81% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 246K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31K shares, representing an increase of 87.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLBD by 867.13% over the last quarter.

SWSSX - Schwab Small-Cap Index Fund holds 40K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38K shares, representing an increase of 3.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLBD by 55.70% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 224 funds or institutions reporting positions in Blue Bird. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLBD is 0.15%, an increase of 25.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.22% to 31,945K shares. The put/call ratio of BLBD is 2.55, indicating a bearish outlook.

Blue Bird Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Blue Bird is the leading independent designer and manufacturer of school buses, with more than 570,000 buses sold since its formation in 1927 and approximately 180,000 buses in operation today. Blue Bird's longevity and reputation in the school bus industry have made it an iconic American brand. Blue Bird distinguishes itself from its principal competitors by its singular focus on the design, engineering, manufacture and sale of school buses and related parts. As the only manufacturer of chassis and body production specifically designed for school bus applications, Blue Bird is recognized as an industry leader for school bus innovation, safety, product quality/reliability/durability, operating costs and drivability. In addition, Blue Bird is the market leader in alternative fuel applications with its propane-powered and compressed natural gas-powered school buses. Blue Bird manufactures school buses at two facilities in Fort Valley, Georgia. Its Micro Bird joint venture operates a manufacturing facility in Drummondville, Quebec, Canada. Service and after-market parts are distributed from Blue Bird's parts distribution center located in Delaware, Ohio.

