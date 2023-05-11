DA Davidson Maintains Blink Charging (BLNK) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2023, DA Davidson maintained coverage of Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 154.00% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Blink Charging is 17.91. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 154.00% from its latest reported closing price of 7.05.

The projected annual revenue for Blink Charging is 97MM, an increase of 33.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.98.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 324 funds or institutions reporting positions in Blink Charging. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 1.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLNK is 0.13%, an increase of 136.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.11% to 17,710K shares. The put/call ratio of BLNK is 0.83, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,285K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco holds 949K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 788K shares, representing an increase of 17.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLNK by 32.10% over the last quarter.

PBW - Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF holds 901K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 713K shares, representing an increase of 20.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLNK by 23.58% over the last quarter.

Great West Life Assurance holds 850K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing an increase of 99.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLNK by 94.27% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 831K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 795K shares, representing an increase of 4.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLNK by 41.44% over the last quarter.

Blink Charging Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Blink Charging Co. is a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and has deployed over 23,000 charging stations, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of the Company's charging locations worldwide. Blink Charging's principal line of products and services include its Blink EV charging network ('Blink Network'), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to rise to 10 million by 2025 from approximately 2 million in 2019, the Company has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs.

