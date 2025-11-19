DA Davidson Maintains BellRing Brands (BRBR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 19, 2025, DA Davidson maintained coverage of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 87.18% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for BellRing Brands is $49.15/share. The forecasts range from a low of $37.37 to a high of $92.40. The average price target represents an increase of 87.18% from its latest reported closing price of $26.26 / share.

The projected annual revenue for BellRing Brands is 1,944MM, a decrease of 16.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 999 funds or institutions reporting positions in BellRing Brands. This is an decrease of 47 owner(s) or 4.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRBR is 0.22%, an increase of 20.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.95% to 154,114K shares. The put/call ratio of BRBR is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 6,750K shares representing 5.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,174K shares , representing an increase of 23.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRBR by 15.87% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 4,740K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,136K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,183K shares , representing a decrease of 1.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRBR by 27.47% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,060K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,044K shares , representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRBR by 30.31% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 3,749K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,059K shares , representing an increase of 71.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRBR by 52.96% over the last quarter.

