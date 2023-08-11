DA Davidson Maintains Beauty Health Company (The) - (SKIN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 10, 2023, DA Davidson maintained coverage of Beauty Health Company (The) - (NASDAQ:SKIN) with a Buy recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 153.92% Upside
As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Beauty Health Company (The) - is 17.98. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 153.92% from its latest reported closing price of 7.08.
The projected annual revenue for Beauty Health Company (The) - is 448MM, an increase of 14.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.24.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 360 funds or institutions reporting positions in Beauty Health Company (The) -. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 1.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SKIN is 0.14%, an increase of 0.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.47% to 121,921K shares. The put/call ratio of SKIN is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Janus Henderson Group holds 10,547K shares representing 7.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,289K shares, representing an increase of 2.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKIN by 31.32% over the last quarter.
JSVAX - Janus Henderson Contrarian Fund Class T holds 10,393K shares representing 7.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,125K shares, representing an increase of 2.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKIN by 33.02% over the last quarter.
Luxor Capital Group holds 6,663K shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,840K shares, representing an increase of 42.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKIN by 44.57% over the last quarter.
Senvest Management holds 5,728K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,576K shares, representing an increase of 20.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKIN by 85.62% over the last quarter.
Bamco holds 4,839K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,835K shares, representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKIN by 24.18% over the last quarter.
Beauty Health Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
The Beauty Health Co. engages in manufacturing and selling of serum-based hydradermabrasion systems and aesthetic products. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.
