DA Davidson Maintains Beachbody Company Inc (The) - (BODY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 31, 2023, DA Davidson maintained coverage of Beachbody Company Inc (The) - (NYSE:BODY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 149.33% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Beachbody Company Inc (The) - is 1.21. The forecasts range from a low of 0.50 to a high of $2.10. The average price target represents an increase of 149.33% from its latest reported closing price of 0.49.

The projected annual revenue for Beachbody Company Inc (The) - is 636MM, a decrease of 0.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 180 funds or institutions reporting positions in Beachbody Company Inc (The) -. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 5.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BODY is 0.29%, a decrease of 27.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.20% to 65,222K shares. The put/call ratio of BODY is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Raine Capital holds 37,469K shares representing 11.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,047K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HighTower Advisors holds 2,502K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,002K shares, representing an increase of 59.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BODY by 118.58% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,165K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,085K shares, representing an increase of 3.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BODY by 11.87% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,989K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,127K shares, representing a decrease of 6.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BODY by 10.45% over the last quarter.

Beachbody Company Inc Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Southern California, Beachbody is a worldwide leading digital fitness and nutrition subscription company with over two decades of creating innovative content and powerful brands. The Beachbody Company is the parent company of the Beachbody On Demand streaming platform (BOD), the Openfit live digital streaming platform and MYXfitness, the company’s connected fitness brand.

Key filings for this company:

