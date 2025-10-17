DA Davidson Maintains Banner (BANR) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 17, 2025, DA Davidson maintained coverage of Banner (NasdaqGS:BANR) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.34% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Banner is $74.87/share. The forecasts range from a low of $72.72 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 21.34% from its latest reported closing price of $61.70 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Banner is 658MM, an increase of 2.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 543 funds or institutions reporting positions in Banner. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 3.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BANR is 0.17%, an increase of 9.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.32% to 42,035K shares. The put/call ratio of BANR is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,069K shares representing 6.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,133K shares , representing a decrease of 3.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BANR by 3.22% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,962K shares representing 5.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,047K shares , representing a decrease of 4.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BANR by 78.97% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,694K shares representing 4.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,762K shares , representing a decrease of 4.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BANR by 8.75% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 1,436K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,439K shares , representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BANR by 17.30% over the last quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group holds 1,180K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,143K shares , representing an increase of 3.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BANR by 0.98% over the last quarter.

