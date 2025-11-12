DA Davidson Maintains Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (BW) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 12, 2025, DA Davidson maintained coverage of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 61.31% Downside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises is $2.72/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.52 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 61.31% from its latest reported closing price of $7.03 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises is 1,074MM, an increase of 48.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 108 funds or institutions reporting positions in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 4.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BW is 0.58%, an increase of 12.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 45.16% to 36,469K shares. The put/call ratio of BW is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Neuberger Berman Group holds 6,192K shares representing 6.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,189K shares , representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BW by 48.11% over the last quarter.

CastleKnight Management holds 4,333K shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,763K shares , representing a decrease of 79.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BW by 42.53% over the last quarter.

Gendell Jeffrey L holds 2,575K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,725K shares , representing an increase of 33.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BW by 31.32% over the last quarter.

Vantage Consulting Group holds 2,416K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,843K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

