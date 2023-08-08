DA Davidson Maintains Arcosa (ACA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2023, DA Davidson maintained coverage of Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.38% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Arcosa is 83.23. The forecasts range from a low of 77.77 to a high of $89.25. The average price target represents an increase of 6.38% from its latest reported closing price of 78.24.

The projected annual revenue for Arcosa is 2,168MM, a decrease of 3.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.84.

Arcosa Declares $0.05 Dividend

On May 9, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of July 14, 2023 received the payment on July 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

At the current share price of $78.24 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.26%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.44%, the lowest has been 0.26%, and the highest has been 0.84%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.12 (n=224).

The current dividend yield is 1.48 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.03. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 614 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arcosa. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACA is 0.27%, an increase of 16.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.53% to 55,395K shares. The put/call ratio of ACA is 1.70, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,522K shares representing 7.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,583K shares, representing a decrease of 1.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACA by 10.91% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,197K shares representing 6.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,868K shares, representing a decrease of 20.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACA by 10.32% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,156K shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,437K shares, representing a decrease of 13.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACA by 2.19% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 1,900K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,498K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,479K shares, representing an increase of 1.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACA by 8.62% over the last quarter.

Arcosa Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Arcosa, Inc., headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a provider of infrastructure-related products and solutions with leading positions in construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets. Arcosa reports its financial results in three principal business segments: the Construction Products segment, the Engineered Structures segment, and the Transportation Products segment.

