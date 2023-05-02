DA Davidson Maintains AMKOR Technology (AMKR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 2, 2023, DA Davidson maintained coverage of AMKOR Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.50% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for AMKOR Technology is 31.65. The forecasts range from a low of 29.29 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 41.50% from its latest reported closing price of 22.37.

The projected annual revenue for AMKOR Technology is 7,170MM, an increase of 2.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.87.

AMKOR Technology Declares $0.08 Dividend

On February 7, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.30 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 28, 2023 received the payment on March 20, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

At the current share price of $22.37 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.34%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.14%, the lowest has been 0.55%, and the highest has been 5.22%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.32 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.60 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.12. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 717 funds or institutions reporting positions in AMKOR Technology. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 3.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMKR is 0.20%, an increase of 0.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.31% to 111,108K shares. The put/call ratio of AMKR is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lsv Asset Management holds 7,642K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,052K shares, representing a decrease of 5.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMKR by 4.74% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 5,323K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,440K shares, representing a decrease of 2.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMKR by 33.86% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,364K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,333K shares, representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMKR by 31.11% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 3,350K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,395K shares, representing a decrease of 1.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMKR by 22.36% over the last quarter.

FTHNX - Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-Cap Equity Fund Investor Shares holds 3,130K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,180K shares, representing a decrease of 1.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMKR by 25.16% over the last quarter.

AMKOR Technology Background Information

Amkor Technology, Inc. is one of the world's largest providers of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Founded in 1968, Amkor pioneered the outsourcing of IC packaging and test and is now a strategic manufacturing partner for the world's leading semiconductor companies, foundries and electronics OEMs. Amkor's operational base includes production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices located in key electronics manufacturing regions in Asia, Europe and the USA.

