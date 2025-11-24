DA Davidson Maintains American Public Education (APEI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 24, 2025, DA Davidson maintained coverage of American Public Education (NasdaqGS:APEI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.24% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for American Public Education is $40.80/share. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $48.30. The average price target represents an increase of 17.24% from its latest reported closing price of $34.80 / share.

The projected annual revenue for American Public Education is 654MM, a decrease of 0.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 356 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Public Education. This is an increase of 42 owner(s) or 13.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APEI is 0.16%, an increase of 8.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.66% to 21,609K shares. The put/call ratio of APEI is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

325 Capital holds 1,529K shares representing 8.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 928K shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,045K shares , representing a decrease of 12.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APEI by 14.27% over the last quarter.

Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. holds 857K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,242K shares , representing a decrease of 44.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APEI by 20.15% over the last quarter.

No Street GP holds 820K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company.

Bank Of America holds 774K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 772K shares , representing an increase of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APEI by 68.53% over the last quarter.

