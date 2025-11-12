DA Davidson Maintains Alta Equipment Group (ALTG) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 12, 2025, DA Davidson maintained coverage of Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 140.82% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Alta Equipment Group is $11.61/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 140.82% from its latest reported closing price of $4.82 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Alta Equipment Group is 1,973MM, an increase of 8.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 240 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alta Equipment Group. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 3.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALTG is 0.11%, an increase of 24.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.76% to 24,269K shares. The put/call ratio of ALTG is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mill Road Capital Management holds 4,293K shares representing 13.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Voss Capital holds 2,960K shares representing 9.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,981K shares , representing a decrease of 0.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALTG by 20.22% over the last quarter.

Nantahala Capital Management holds 1,043K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 816K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CastleKnight Management holds 803K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 573K shares , representing an increase of 28.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALTG by 35.78% over the last quarter.

