DA Davidson Maintains Almonty Industries (ALM) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2025, DA Davidson maintained coverage of Almonty Industries (NasdaqCM:ALM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.21% Downside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Almonty Industries is $5.73/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.84 to a high of $9.02. The average price target represents a decrease of 16.21% from its latest reported closing price of $6.84 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.05.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Telemark Asset Management holds 1,300K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley holds 880K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company.

Sei Investments holds 425K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company.

Old West Investment Management holds 356K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company.

1492 Capital Management holds 204K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.