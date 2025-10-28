DA Davidson Maintains Almonty Industries (ALM) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 28, 2025, DA Davidson maintained coverage of Almonty Industries (NasdaqCM:ALM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.60% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Almonty Industries is $5.00/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.84 to a high of $6.77. The average price target represents a decrease of 32.60% from its latest reported closing price of $7.42 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.05.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

United Asset Strategies holds 105K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company.

SG Americas Securities holds 33K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

ORG Partners holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

