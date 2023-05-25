DA Davidson Maintains Allego (ALLG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 24, 2023, DA Davidson maintained coverage of Allego (NYSE:ALLG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 402.82% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Allego is 10.71. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 402.82% from its latest reported closing price of 2.13.

The projected annual revenue for Allego is 242MM, an increase of 81.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 32 funds or institutions reporting positions in Allego. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 5.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALLG is 0.60%, an increase of 15.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.23% to 21,885K shares. The put/call ratio of ALLG is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Apollo Management Holdings holds 18,707K shares representing 7.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Palantir Technologies holds 1,248K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,382K shares, representing a decrease of 10.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALLG by 48.05% over the last quarter.

ECP ControlCo holds 1,000K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 242K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing an increase of 94.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALLG by 1,413.18% over the last quarter.

Ergoteles holds 136K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company.

