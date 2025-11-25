DA Davidson Maintains Alight (ALIT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 25, 2025, DA Davidson maintained coverage of Alight (NYSE:ALIT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 155.40% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Alight is $5.44/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $6.82. The average price target represents an increase of 155.40% from its latest reported closing price of $2.13 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Alight is 3,807MM, an increase of 66.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 530 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alight. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 5.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALIT is 0.37%, an increase of 18.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.57% to 577,354K shares. The put/call ratio of ALIT is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Starboard Value holds 45,866K shares representing 8.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cannae Holdings holds 40,477K shares representing 7.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fidelity National Financial holds 22,300K shares representing 4.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Glenview Capital Management holds 20,378K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,382K shares , representing a decrease of 19.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALIT by 61.75% over the last quarter.

Cooper Creek Partners Management holds 19,168K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,981K shares , representing an increase of 6.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALIT by 39.22% over the last quarter.

