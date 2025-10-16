DA Davidson Maintains ACI Worldwide (ACIW) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 16, 2025, DA Davidson maintained coverage of ACI Worldwide (NasdaqGS:ACIW) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.09% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for ACI Worldwide is $63.19/share. The forecasts range from a low of $49.22 to a high of $80.85. The average price target represents an increase of 25.09% from its latest reported closing price of $50.52 / share.

The projected annual revenue for ACI Worldwide is 1,674MM, a decrease of 1.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.72.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 825 funds or institutions reporting positions in ACI Worldwide. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 0.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACIW is 0.25%, an increase of 18.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.13% to 134,516K shares. The put/call ratio of ACIW is 1.04, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,248K shares representing 6.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,482K shares , representing a decrease of 3.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACIW by 19.81% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 5,379K shares representing 5.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,179K shares , representing an increase of 3.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACIW by 19.70% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,388K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,307K shares , representing an increase of 2.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACIW by 23.28% over the last quarter.

Hood River Capital Management holds 3,366K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,452K shares , representing a decrease of 2.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACIW by 33.03% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,092K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,127K shares , representing a decrease of 1.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACIW by 60.84% over the last quarter.

