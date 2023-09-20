DA Davidson Maintains 1-800 Flowers.com Inc. - (FLWS) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 20, 2023, DA Davidson maintained coverage of 1-800 Flowers.com Inc. - (NASDAQ:FLWS) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 133.59% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for 1-800 Flowers.com Inc. - is 15.30. The forecasts range from a low of 11.11 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 133.59% from its latest reported closing price of 6.55.

The projected annual revenue for 1-800 Flowers.com Inc. - is 2,244MM, an increase of 11.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 321 funds or institutions reporting positions in 1-800 Flowers.com Inc. -. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 4.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FLWS is 0.05%, a decrease of 31.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.41% to 28,990K shares. The put/call ratio of FLWS is 2.06, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aristotle Capital Boston holds 2,036K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,944K shares, representing an increase of 4.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLWS by 31.24% over the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 957K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 936K shares, representing an increase of 2.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLWS by 32.32% over the last quarter.

Peregrine Capital Management holds 927K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 966K shares, representing a decrease of 4.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLWS by 38.61% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 819K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fund 1 Investments holds 744K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,465K shares, representing a decrease of 96.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLWS by 58.66% over the last quarter.

1-800 Flowers.com Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. is a leading provider of gifts designed to help customers express, connect and celebrate. The Company's Celebrations Ecosystem features its all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com®, 1-800-Baskets.com®, Cheryl's Cookies®, Harry & David®, Shari's Berries®, FruitBouquets.com®, Moose Munch®, The Popcorn Factory®, Wolferman's Bakery℠, Personalization Universe®, Simply Chocolate®, and Goodsey®. It also offers top-quality steaks and chops from Stock Yards®. Through the Celebrations Passport® loyalty program, which provides members with free standard shipping and no service charge across the company's portfolio of brands, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. strives to deepen relationships with customers. The Company also operates BloomNet®, an international floral wire service providing a broad-range of products and services designed to help professional florists grow their businesses profitably; Napco SM, a resource for floral gifts and seasonal décor; and DesignPac Gifts, LLC, a manufacturer of gift baskets and towers. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. was recognized as the 2019 Mid-Market Company of the Year by CEO Connection.

