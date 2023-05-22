DA Davidson Maintains 1-800 Flowers.com Inc. - (FLWS) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 22, 2023, DA Davidson maintained coverage of 1-800 Flowers.com Inc. - (NASDAQ:FLWS) with a Neutral recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 57.56% Upside
As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for 1-800 Flowers.com Inc. - is 15.50. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 57.56% from its latest reported closing price of 9.84.
The projected annual revenue for 1-800 Flowers.com Inc. - is 2,152MM, an increase of 2.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.06.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 331 funds or institutions reporting positions in 1-800 Flowers.com Inc. -. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 2.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FLWS is 0.08%, an increase of 42.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.52% to 29,524K shares. The put/call ratio of FLWS is 0.93, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Aristotle Capital Boston holds 1,944K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,893K shares, representing an increase of 2.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLWS by 21.05% over the last quarter.
Fund 1 Investments holds 1,465K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company.
Peregrine Capital Management holds 966K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,010K shares, representing a decrease of 4.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLWS by 105,709.86% over the last quarter.
Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 936K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 850K shares, representing an increase of 9.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLWS by 32.45% over the last quarter.
D. E. Shaw holds 843K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 878K shares, representing a decrease of 4.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLWS by 11.91% over the last quarter.
1-800 Flowers.com Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. is a leading provider of gifts designed to help customers express, connect and celebrate. The Company's Celebrations Ecosystem features its all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com®, 1-800-Baskets.com®, Cheryl's Cookies®, Harry & David®, Shari's Berries®, FruitBouquets.com®, Moose Munch®, The Popcorn Factory®, Wolferman's Bakery℠, Personalization Universe®, Simply Chocolate®, and Goodsey®. It also offers top-quality steaks and chops from Stock Yards®. Through the Celebrations Passport® loyalty program, which provides members with free standard shipping and no service charge across the company's portfolio of brands, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. strives to deepen relationships with customers. The Company also operates BloomNet®, an international floral wire service providing a broad-range of products and services designed to help professional florists grow their businesses profitably; Napco SM, a resource for floral gifts and seasonal décor; and DesignPac Gifts, LLC, a manufacturer of gift baskets and towers. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. was recognized as the 2019 Mid-Market Company of the Year by CEO Connection.
