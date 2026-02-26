DA Davidson Initiates Coverage of WSFS Financial (WSFS) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 25, 2026, DA Davidson initiated coverage of WSFS Financial (NasdaqGS:WSFS) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.49% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for WSFS Financial is $71.66/share. The forecasts range from a low of $67.67 to a high of $76.65. The average price target represents an increase of 8.49% from its latest reported closing price of $66.05 / share.

The projected annual revenue for WSFS Financial is 1,005MM, a decrease of 1.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 554 funds or institutions reporting positions in WSFS Financial. This is an decrease of 63 owner(s) or 10.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WSFS is 0.17%, an increase of 6.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.15% to 62,446K shares. The put/call ratio of WSFS is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,381K shares representing 6.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,630K shares , representing a decrease of 7.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WSFS by 2.10% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 2,466K shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,433K shares , representing an increase of 1.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WSFS by 83.64% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,860K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,865K shares , representing a decrease of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WSFS by 5.64% over the last quarter.

Delaware Management Holdings holds 1,654K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company.

FRVLX - Franklin Small Cap Value Fund holds 1,477K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,612K shares , representing a decrease of 9.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WSFS by 10.36% over the last quarter.

