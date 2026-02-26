DA Davidson Initiates Coverage of WesBanco (WSBC) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 25, 2026, DA Davidson initiated coverage of WesBanco (NasdaqGS:WSBC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.35% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for WesBanco is $40.51/share. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 11.35% from its latest reported closing price of $36.38 / share.

The projected annual revenue for WesBanco is 582MM, a decrease of 35.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 493 funds or institutions reporting positions in WesBanco. This is an decrease of 95 owner(s) or 16.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WSBC is 0.14%, an increase of 4.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.97% to 77,381K shares. The put/call ratio of WSBC is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Delaware Management Holdings holds 4,087K shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,927K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,873K shares , representing an increase of 1.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WSBC by 7.14% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,356K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,340K shares , representing an increase of 0.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WSBC by 45.96% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,338K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,346K shares , representing a decrease of 0.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WSBC by 2.80% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,227K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,267K shares , representing a decrease of 1.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WSBC by 6.04% over the last quarter.

