DA Davidson Initiates Coverage of WesBanco, Inc. - Preferred Stock (WSBCO) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 25, 2026, DA Davidson initiated coverage of WesBanco, Inc. - Preferred Stock (NasdaqGS:WSBCO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.74% Upside

As of February 24, 2026, the average one-year price target for WesBanco, Inc. - Preferred Stock is $29.58/share. The forecasts range from a low of $26.55 to a high of $32.20. The average price target represents an increase of 14.74% from its latest reported closing price of $25.78 / share.

The projected annual revenue for WesBanco, Inc. - Preferred Stock is 975MM, an increase of 7.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in WesBanco, Inc. - Preferred Stock. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 100.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WSBCO is 0.26%, an increase of 25.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.52% to 225K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Iat Reinsurance Co holds 130K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 70K shares.

Wesbanco Bank holds 22K shares.

Thurston, Springer, Miller, Herd & Titak holds 3K shares.

