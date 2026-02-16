Stocks
TSM

DA Davidson Initiates Coverage of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited - Depositary Receipt (TSM) with Buy Recommendation

February 16, 2026 — 06:03 am EST

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

Fintel reports that on February 13, 2026, DA Davidson initiated coverage of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:TSM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.63% Downside

As of February 4, 2026, the average one-year price target for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited - Depositary Receipt is $360.38/share. The forecasts range from a low of $327.72 to a high of $399.35. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.63% from its latest reported closing price of $366.36 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited - Depositary Receipt is 3,119,051MM, a decrease of 18.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 48.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,797 funds or institutions reporting positions in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 0.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TSM is 1.22%, an increase of 1.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.15% to 928,483K shares. TSM / Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited - Depositary Receipt (Common Stock) Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of TSM is 1.49, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sanders Capital holds 31,958K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,280K shares , representing a decrease of 1.01%.

Capital World Investors holds 27,404K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,741K shares , representing a decrease of 1.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSM by 7.02% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 25,659K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,644K shares , representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSM by 5.76% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 25,183K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,492K shares , representing an increase of 2.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSM by 17.23% over the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 23,778K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,928K shares , representing an increase of 3.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSM by 31.59% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
Check out our Unique Analysis of Insider Sentiment for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited - Depositary Receipt (Common Stock)-> Find out what the Options Markets think of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited - Depositary Receipt (Common Stock)-> See our take on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited - Depositary Receipt (Common Stock) Upcoming Earnings-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TSM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.