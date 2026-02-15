DA Davidson Initiates Coverage of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited - Depositary Receipt (TSM) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 13, 2026, DA Davidson initiated coverage of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:TSM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.63% Downside

As of February 4, 2026, the average one-year price target for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited - Depositary Receipt is $360.38/share. The forecasts range from a low of $327.72 to a high of $399.35. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.63% from its latest reported closing price of $366.36 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited - Depositary Receipt is 3,119,051MM, a decrease of 18.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 48.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,797 funds or institutions reporting positions in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 0.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TSM is 1.22%, an increase of 1.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.15% to 928,483K shares. The put/call ratio of TSM is 1.49, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sanders Capital holds 31,958K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,280K shares , representing a decrease of 1.01%.

Capital World Investors holds 27,404K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,741K shares , representing a decrease of 1.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSM by 7.02% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 25,659K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,644K shares , representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSM by 5.76% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 25,183K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,492K shares , representing an increase of 2.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSM by 17.23% over the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 23,778K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,928K shares , representing an increase of 3.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSM by 31.59% over the last quarter.

