DA Davidson Initiates Coverage of Sweetgreen (SG) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 6, 2026, DA Davidson initiated coverage of Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.65% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Sweetgreen is $7.96/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.66 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 41.65% from its latest reported closing price of $5.62 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Sweetgreen is 1,112MM, an increase of 63.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 299 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sweetgreen. This is an decrease of 135 owner(s) or 31.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SG is 0.11%, an increase of 41.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.60% to 96,314K shares. The put/call ratio of SG is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 10,667K shares representing 9.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,060K shares , representing a decrease of 3.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SG by 64.48% over the last quarter.

Woodson Capital Management holds 6,000K shares representing 5.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,875K shares , representing an increase of 68.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SG by 108.98% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 4,459K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,426K shares , representing an increase of 68.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SG by 160.99% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 4,457K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,367K shares , representing an increase of 69.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SG by 181.30% over the last quarter.

Greenhouse Funds LLLP holds 3,551K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,947K shares , representing a decrease of 11.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SG by 24.75% over the last quarter.

