DA Davidson Initiates Coverage of S&T Bancorp (STBA) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 25, 2026, DA Davidson initiated coverage of S&T Bancorp (NasdaqGS:STBA) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.25% Upside

As of February 24, 2026, the average one-year price target for S&T Bancorp is $45.49/share. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $49.35. The average price target represents an increase of 3.25% from its latest reported closing price of $44.06 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for S&T Bancorp is 417MM, an increase of 5.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 391 funds or institutions reporting positions in S&T Bancorp. This is an decrease of 70 owner(s) or 15.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STBA is 0.05%, an increase of 23.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.85% to 32,526K shares. The put/call ratio of STBA is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,283K shares representing 6.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,368K shares , representing a decrease of 3.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STBA by 2.42% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 1,624K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,604K shares , representing an increase of 1.26%.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,276K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,258K shares , representing an increase of 1.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STBA by 7.65% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 959K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 955K shares , representing an increase of 0.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STBA by 45.83% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 950K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 957K shares , representing a decrease of 0.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STBA by 2.31% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.