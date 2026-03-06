DA Davidson Initiates Coverage of Shake Shack (SHAK) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 6, 2026, DA Davidson initiated coverage of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.79% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Shake Shack is $113.78/share. The forecasts range from a low of $85.85 to a high of $151.20. The average price target represents an increase of 21.79% from its latest reported closing price of $93.42 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Shake Shack is 1,576MM, an increase of 9.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 442 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shake Shack. This is an decrease of 210 owner(s) or 32.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SHAK is 0.14%, an increase of 33.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.30% to 42,947K shares. The put/call ratio of SHAK is 1.20, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,983K shares representing 7.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,591K shares , representing an increase of 13.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHAK by 0.03% over the last quarter.

12 West Capital Management holds 1,964K shares representing 4.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,754K shares , representing an increase of 10.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHAK by 11.49% over the last quarter.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co holds 1,269K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,306K shares , representing a decrease of 2.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHAK by 12.74% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 1,095K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 856K shares , representing an increase of 21.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHAK by 79.41% over the last quarter.

Squarepoint Ops holds 1,075K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,118K shares , representing a decrease of 4.03%.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.