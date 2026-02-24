DA Davidson Initiates Coverage of Rubrik (RBRK) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 24, 2026, DA Davidson initiated coverage of Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 137.83% Upside

As of February 4, 2026, the average one-year price target for Rubrik is $112.40/share. The forecasts range from a low of $91.91 to a high of $136.50. The average price target represents an increase of 137.83% from its latest reported closing price of $47.26 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Rubrik is 1,059MM, a decrease of 11.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 706 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rubrik. This is an decrease of 38 owner(s) or 5.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RBRK is 0.42%, an increase of 18.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.59% to 124,507K shares. The put/call ratio of RBRK is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Trust Advisors holds 7,064K shares representing 4.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,948K shares , representing an increase of 29.96%.

Norges Bank holds 4,523K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Voya Investment Management holds 3,830K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,569K shares , representing an increase of 6.81%.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,773K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,343K shares , representing an increase of 37.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RBRK by 111.09% over the last quarter.

CIBR - First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF holds 2,998K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,438K shares , representing an increase of 52.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RBRK by 140.80% over the last quarter.

