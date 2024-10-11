DA Davidson Initiates Coverage of Procter & Gamble (XTRA:PRG) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 9, 2024, DA Davidson initiated coverage of Procter & Gamble (XTRA:PRG) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.80% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Procter & Gamble is 163,65 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 147,05 € to a high of 189,90 €. The average price target represents an increase of 5.80% from its latest reported closing price of 154,68 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for Procter & Gamble is 90,368MM, an increase of 7.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5,011 funds or institutions reporting positions in Procter & Gamble. This is an increase of 37 owner(s) or 0.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRG is 0.74%, an increase of 2.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.07% to 1,744,218K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 74,567K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 73,953K shares , representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRG by 0.33% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 60,575K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 59,298K shares , representing an increase of 2.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRG by 1.71% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 51,585K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 49,001K shares , representing an increase of 5.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRG by 46.98% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 32,987K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,342K shares , representing a decrease of 1.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRG by 85.72% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 30,550K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,891K shares , representing a decrease of 1.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRG by 76.44% over the last quarter.

