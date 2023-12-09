DA Davidson Initiates Coverage of Vital Farms (VITL) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 8, 2023, DA Davidson initiated coverage of Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.00% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vital Farms is 17.34. The forecasts range from a low of 14.14 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 14.00% from its latest reported closing price of 15.21.

The projected annual revenue for Vital Farms is 444MM, a decrease of 0.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 331 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vital Farms. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VITL is 0.06%, an increase of 23.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.26% to 30,413K shares. The put/call ratio of VITL is 0.68, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

William Blair Investment Management holds 2,063K shares representing 4.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,649K shares, representing an increase of 20.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VITL by 25.18% over the last quarter.

Amazon Com holds 1,603K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QUASX - AB Small Cap Growth Portfolio holds 1,457K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,342K shares, representing an increase of 7.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VITL by 14.15% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management Holding holds 1,338K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company.

Bank Of America holds 1,148K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,139K shares, representing an increase of 0.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VITL by 73.32% over the last quarter.

Vital Farms Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vital Farms, a Certified B Corporation, offers a range of ethically produced pasture-raised foods nationwide. Started on a single farm in Austin, Texas, in 2007, Vital Farms is now a national consumer brand that works with over 200 small family farms and is the leading U.S. brand of pasture-raised eggs and butter by retail dollar sales. Vital Farms' ethics are exemplified by its focus on the humane treatment of farm animals and sustainable farming practices. In addition, as a Delaware Public Benefit Corporation, Vital Farms prioritizes the long-term benefits of each of its stakeholders, including farmers and suppliers, customers and consumers, communities and the environment, and crew members and stockholders. Vital Farms' pasture-raised products, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, egg bites and liquid whole eggs, are sold in over 16,000 stores nationwide.

