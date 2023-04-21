DA Davidson Initiates Coverage of UiPath Inc - (PATH) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, DA Davidson initiated coverage of UiPath Inc - (NYSE:PATH) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.72% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for UiPath Inc - is $19.44. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $28.88. The average price target represents an increase of 25.72% from its latest reported closing price of $15.46.

The projected annual revenue for UiPath Inc - is $1,240MM, an increase of 17.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.14.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FHOFX - Fidelity Series Large Cap Growth Index Fund holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 325K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company.

XTX Topco holds 77K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing an increase of 81.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PATH by 369.28% over the last quarter.

Quadrant Capital Group holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 71.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PATH by 99.69% over the last quarter.

STMGX - American Beacon Stephens Mid-Cap Growth Fund Investor Class holds 113K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 185K shares, representing a decrease of 64.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PATH by 39.82% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 578 funds or institutions reporting positions in UiPath Inc -. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PATH is 0.38%, a decrease of 15.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.61% to 372,265K shares. The put/call ratio of PATH is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

UiPath Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

UiPath has a vision to deliver the Fully Automated Enterprise™, one where companies use automation to unlock their greatest potential. UiPath offers an end-to-end platform for automation, combining the leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities that enable every organization to rapidly scale digital business operations.

