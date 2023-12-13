DA Davidson Initiates Coverage of Standex International (SXI) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 13, 2023, DA Davidson initiated coverage of Standex International (NYSE:SXI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.97% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Standex International is 178.50. The forecasts range from a low of 161.60 to a high of $199.50. The average price target represents an increase of 26.97% from its latest reported closing price of 140.58.

The projected annual revenue for Standex International is 837MM, an increase of 12.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.47.

Standex International Declares $0.30 Dividend

On October 26, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 8, 2023 received the payment on November 22, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.28 per share.

At the current share price of $140.58 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.85%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.12%, the lowest has been 0.68%, and the highest has been 2.15%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.26 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.04 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.10. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.25%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 538 funds or institutions reporting positions in Standex International. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 5.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SXI is 0.14%, an increase of 2.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.23% to 13,275K shares. The put/call ratio of SXI is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 800K shares representing 6.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 833K shares, representing a decrease of 4.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SXI by 2.55% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 740K shares representing 6.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 487K shares, representing an increase of 34.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SXI by 18.97% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 572K shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 572K shares, representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SXI by 8.47% over the last quarter.

Copeland Capital Management holds 550K shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 545K shares, representing an increase of 0.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SXI by 55.21% over the last quarter.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group holds 548K shares representing 4.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 552K shares, representing a decrease of 0.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SXI by 8.92% over the last quarter.

Standex International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Standex International Corporation is a multi-industry manufacturer in five broad business segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions with operations in the United States, Europe, Canada, Japan, Singapore, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, South Africa, Indiaand China.

