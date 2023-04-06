DA Davidson Initiates Coverage of New Relic (NEWR) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, DA Davidson initiated coverage of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.03% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for New Relic is $83.64. The forecasts range from a low of $65.65 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 17.03% from its latest reported closing price of $71.47.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for New Relic is $1,079MM, an increase of 21.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.71.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IRMAX - Voya RussellTM Mid Cap Index Portfolio DV holds 7K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 1.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEWR by 5.77% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 1,934K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,924K shares, representing an increase of 0.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEWR by 3.14% over the last quarter.

Sunriver Management holds 729K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 822K shares, representing a decrease of 12.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEWR by 4.09% over the last quarter.

PROSHARES TRUST - ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 4.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEWR by 8.70% over the last quarter.

Profunds - Profund Vp Technology holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 4.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEWR by 1.50% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 480 funds or institutions reporting positions in New Relic. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 1.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NEWR is 0.41%, a decrease of 5.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.21% to 64,075K shares. The put/call ratio of NEWR is 1.25, indicating a bearish outlook.

New Relic Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The world's best engineering teams rely on New Relic to visualize, analyze and troubleshoot their software. New Relic One is the most powerful cloud-based observability platform built to help companies create more perfect software.

See all New Relic regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.