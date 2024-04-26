DA Davidson Initiates Coverage of Napco Security Technologies (NSSC) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 26, 2024, DA Davidson initiated coverage of Napco Security Technologies (NasdaqGS:NSSC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.74% Upside

As of April 17, 2024, the average one-year price target for Napco Security Technologies is 45.49. The forecasts range from a low of 36.36 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 3.74% from its latest reported closing price of 43.85.

The projected annual revenue for Napco Security Technologies is 199MM, an increase of 12.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.13.

Napco Security Technologies Declares $0.10 Dividend

On February 1, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 1, 2024 received the payment on March 22, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 396 funds or institutions reporting positions in Napco Security Technologies. This is an decrease of 15 owner(s) or 3.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NSSC is 0.19%, an increase of 33.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.17% to 32,484K shares. The put/call ratio of NSSC is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,109K shares representing 5.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,912K shares , representing an increase of 9.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NSSC by 56.18% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 1,468K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GW&K Investment Management holds 1,149K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,109K shares , representing an increase of 3.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NSSC by 48.04% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,023K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 932K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 909K shares , representing an increase of 2.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSSC by 52.98% over the last quarter.

NAPCO Security Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc., is one of the world's leading manufacturers and service providers of high-tech electronic security devices as well as a leading provider of school safety solutions. The Company consists of four Divisions: NAPCO, plus three wholly-owned subsidiaries: Alarm Lock, Continental Instruments, and Marks USA. Headquartered in Amityville, New York, its products are installed by tens of thousands of security professionals worldwide in commercial, industrial, institutional, residential and government applications. NAPCO products have earned a reputation for innovation, technical excellence and reliability, positioning the Company for growth in the multi-billion dollar and rapidly expanding electronic security market.

