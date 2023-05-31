DA Davidson Initiates Coverage of MasterCraft Boat Holdings (MCFT) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 31, 2023, DA Davidson initiated coverage of MasterCraft Boat Holdings (NASDAQ:MCFT) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.59% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for MasterCraft Boat Holdings is 38.35. The forecasts range from a low of 28.28 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 43.59% from its latest reported closing price of 26.71.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for MasterCraft Boat Holdings is 620MM, a decrease of 18.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 356 funds or institutions reporting positions in MasterCraft Boat Holdings. This is an increase of 42 owner(s) or 13.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MCFT is 0.17%, a decrease of 20.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.77% to 18,372K shares. The put/call ratio of MCFT is 2.21, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Forager Capital Management holds 1,204K shares representing 6.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,238K shares, representing a decrease of 2.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCFT by 1.27% over the last quarter.

Systematic Financial Management holds 963K shares representing 5.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,043K shares, representing a decrease of 8.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCFT by 9.90% over the last quarter.

Coliseum Capital Management holds 935K shares representing 5.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,809K shares, representing a decrease of 93.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCFT by 38.15% over the last quarter.

Divisar Capital Management holds 564K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,104K shares, representing a decrease of 95.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCFT by 43.33% over the last quarter.

Assenagon Asset Management holds 533K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 90K shares, representing an increase of 83.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCFT by 689,151.91% over the last quarter.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Vonore, TN, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. is a leading innovator, designer, manufacturer and marketer of premium recreational powerboats through its four wholly-owned brands, MasterCraft, NauticStar, Crest and Aviara Boats. Through these four brands, MasterCraft Boat Holdings has leading market share positions in three of the fastest-growing segments of the powerboat industry - performance sport boats, outboard saltwater fishing, pontoon boats - while entering the large, growing luxury day boat segment.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.