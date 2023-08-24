DA Davidson Initiates Coverage of Marine Products (MPX) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 23, 2023, DA Davidson initiated coverage of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) with a Neutral recommendation.

There are 183 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marine Products. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 6.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MPX is 0.04%, an increase of 12.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.04% to 5,981K shares. The put/call ratio of MPX is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 553K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 560K shares, representing a decrease of 1.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MPX by 23.21% over the last quarter.

WMMAX - Teton Westwood Mighty Mites Fund holds 368K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 390K shares, representing a decrease of 5.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MPX by 6.79% over the last quarter.

Teton Advisors holds 368K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - 1290 VT GAMCO Small Company Value Portfolio Class IA holds 266K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 255K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

